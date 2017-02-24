If unsuccessful goals and a lack of motivation are ongoing obstacles for you, then there is a workshop for you.

Palomar College will be hosting a Goal Setting & Motivation workshop from 11 a.m – 12 p.m. on Feb. 28 in TLC-112.

The workshop is aiming to help students learn effective goal setting strategies, how to commit to goals and dreams and how to turn your life plan into bite size goals that can be successfully achieved.

Snacks will also be provided.

To sign up for the skill shop or for questions contact the TLC at (760) 744-1150 ext. 3931 or sanmarcostlc@palomar.edu.