Goal Setting & Motivation Workshop

Posted By on February 24, 2017

If unsuccessful goals and a lack of motivation are ongoing obstacles for you, then there is a workshop for you.

Palomar College will be hosting a Goal Setting & Motivation workshop from 11 a.m – 12 p.m. on Feb. 28 in TLC-112.

The workshop is aiming to help students learn effective goal setting strategies, how to commit to goals and dreams and how to turn your life plan into bite size goals that can be successfully achieved.

Snacks will also be provided.

To sign up for the skill shop or for questions contact the TLC at (760) 744-1150 ext. 3931 or sanmarcostlc@palomar.edu.

Author: Marcy Cortes

Staff writer Marcy Cortes is a Journalism major in her first semester with The Telescope. She hopes to be at San Diego State University next fall continuing her Journalism major and hopes to return in a few years to complete her A.A. in Fashion Merchandise. Eventually, she sees herself writing for any of the world's well known fashion magazines such as NYLON, PAPER or hopefully, VOGUE.

