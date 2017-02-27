CSUSM Student assualted on campus

A student from California State University, San Marcos was sexually assaulted in a parking lot by an unknown suspect.

At 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 the reported victim was taken to Lot B by the suspect, both of whom were communicating through social media before they met on campus, and was raped. The victim was then dropped off on Craven Drive, right outside of the parking lot.

CSUSM Police issued a warning to faculty and students the same day, informing the campus of the sexual assault.

The suspect was described by the victim as a white male in his late 20s with dark-tan hair. His hair style was in a ponytail with hair shaved on the sides. He is reported to be wearing a dark blue t-shirt with red lettering and dark grey pants at the time of the assault. He was driving an older model four-door white Honda.

Sgt. Mike Maines, from the Palomar College Police Department, said that students should always be aware of their surroundings if staying late on campus.

“If you feel uneasy walking to your car you can walk with a friend or a group, or you can call the campus police and we will provide an escort for you,” Maines said.

Maines said that the police department offers rape aggression training twice a year specifically for women. The next class session will be __ in __ and is conducted by Officer Monika Forest. Classes are free and open to the public. To register for the class contact Forest at mforest@palomar.edu or call (760) 744-1150 ext. 2289.

CSUSM has made confidential support available to anyone who needs it and to those who have been a victim of sexual assault or harassment. This support is available at CSUSM’s Student Health and Counseling Services located on campus.

If anyone has information that might help with the investigation, please call CSUSM Police at (760) 750-4567 or call the SAFE hotline at (760) 750-SAFE.