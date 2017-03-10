The A-building conundrum

Completion of the A building has been delayed until the summer, while students and staff have expressed concerns over the renovations.

The renovations team was aiming to finish construction in April, but are now striving to complete the project this coming summer. Under Palomar’s Educational and Facilities Master Plan, the school called for a new administration building where all administration departments could be centralized.

The Educational and Facilities Master Plan aimed to create this building. According to Chris Miller, director of facilities, the original estimate for the construction project was $20 million. But, by the college’s decision to use Prop. M money to renovate the A building, Palomar has managed to cut the costs to $3 million.

In an email, Miller explained the goal and purpose of the A-building construction, “Consolidating administrative departments into one location, instead of spread into various buildings and trailers across the campus,” he wrote. “Also, this project includes a much needed Veterans Center in the AA/ST Building.”

Palomar has many different administration departments that are spread about campus in different buildings and trailers. This was seen as a problem that needed to be resolved.

Palomar staff that work in the administration department express their gratitude for the renovations on the A building. Connie Moise, director of information services, is looking forward to the positive changes that the new renovations will bring.

Moise stated in an email, “I’m grateful that the construction is happening because once it’s completed, my department staff will be able to be located together instead of having offices in different buildings.”

“The new office spaces will enable better collaboration among the teams in Information Services. I’m also looking forward to having a new conference/training room that can be used for staff technical training, and technology evaluations and demonstrations,” Moise wrote.

The project started in the fall of 2017 and has continued into the current semester. Art students learning and studying around the construction site have found the construction disruptive of their education.

Charlie Castaidea, 19-year-old art student, said the construction in the area hinders students’ creative abilities.

“It’s always quiet over here, it sucks when it gets really loud with the banging, especially since it is like an art section where you need more concentration,” Castaidea said.

The college is aware of the concerns of the students and staff in the vicinity of the construction and is addressing those concerns.

“The District always plans to minimize campus disruptions when planning the phasing construction projects,” Miller stated. “This oftentimes does require closing of sidewalks and adjacent areas temporarily. We always maintain access to the various buildings that are occupied by students and staff.”