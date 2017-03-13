SAN MARCOS – Meet your local law enforcement while enjoying free music and cake.

Gear Up and the Palomar Police Department will be hosting an inaugural public safety community outreach on April 5. Officials from law enforcement departments including Palomar College, San Diego Sheriff’s, Escondido, MiraCosta College, CSU San Marcos, Oceanside, California Highway Patrol, and the San Marcos Fire Department will gather from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the SU Quad.

Law enforcement will be looking to create positive connections with community members. Officials will be giving demonstrations on proper safety procedures to kick off April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.