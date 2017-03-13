Emma Thomas makes waves

Written by Ashley Magdaleno

18-year-old Palomar freshman and swimmer Emma Thomas is diving right into the spring season, racking up victories as she laps her competition.

Thomas, who was named Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) Women’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12, recently won three events during the Comets’ last meet against Southwestern; something which came as no surprise to Palomar swim and dive Head Coach Jem McAdams.

“She’s a top level swimmer at this level of competition. There is no doubt about her ability,” McAdams explained.

Thomas has been swimming since she was seven years old. Whether it be indoors, outdoors, in the pool, or at the beach catching a wave, you can always find her in the water. Thomas also spent her senior year in Germany, where she competed against other military bases in swimming.

Long time teammate and friend, 18-year-old Jordann Heinback, described Thomas as a good motivator.

“She pushes us to do our best, races us to help achieve our best times. She just loves swimming,” Heinback said.

Before a match, Thomas starts her days off with eggs, listens to music to get in her zone, and focuses on keeping her energy high by hyping up her fellow teammates.

“I want to transition my positive energy with [my teammates],” Thomas said. “Most importantly be there and have fun when you race.”

Thomas’ short term goal is to improve her swim times as she keeps her eyes on the bigger meets towards the end of the season.

While continuing her swimming career, Thomas’ ultimate goal is to graduate with a law degree while considering the idea of becoming an ambassador internationally.

Thomas can be seen competing this season in events such as the butterfly, 100 yard, 200 yard, freestyle, backstroke, and many more. Thomas is described as always having a big smile on her face, making her hard to miss in the water.