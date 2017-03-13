Spring diversity event

SAN MARCOS—Associated Student Government will be holding an event to show diversity on campus.

The event will include free pizza, games with prizes, and performances by dancers from the Native American Students Association, as well as others including AmonTheMC, a student hip-hop artist.

The event will be attended by several clubs showing what they have to offer, and showing the diversity of interest available on campus.

The event will be held from 10 -1 p.m. on March 15 in the SU Quad.