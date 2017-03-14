Retiree dies

Palomar Retiree Jim Clayton, 84, passed away at his home in Escondido on January 29th.

Clayton started his teaching career at Palomar College in 1967 in the Physical Education Department. In addition, he served as head baseball coach and assistant football coach. Later he became the Director of Extended Education at the Escondido Center in July 1990 and retired with more than 35 years of service.

Clayton had a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from Portland State College awarded in 1960 and Master of Education from University of Oregon, awarded in 1962. Additionally he took graduate level courses in Physical Education and Coaching throughout his career.

As Clayton wanted there were no services, and the family does not have any charities to which they would like donations directed. They have an online memorial at http://www.forevermissed.com/james-goodson-clayton and encourage those that knew Clayton to submit stories, memories, and condolences.