What mental illness and bathrooms have in common

Written by Gehrig Rosen

Mental illness and narcissism is reasonable evidence as to why transgendered people should not be allowed to use any bathroom they please.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission there are currently about 750,000 sex offenders in the U.S., there is a legitimate concern among many, including the Family Policy Institute, that sex offenders can just say that they’re transgender and use federal protection of transgender students for their own demented reasons.

However, with this being a reoccurring debate, I decided to dig deeper into the problem and came to the conclusion that we should also be very anxious about these “transgendered” people as well.

Transgenderism is a mental disorder that should have treatment rather than acceptance. This is something many distinguished psychiatrists agree with, including the former psychiatrist in chief for John Hopkins Hospital Dr. Paul R. McHugh.

In the fifth edition of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, it states that “people whose gender at birth is contrary to the one they identify with will be diagnosed with gender dysphoria (GID).” This very clearly describes what transgenderism is.

As to why this is a problem, studies show that a very high percentage of people with GID have personality disorders.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information found a released a study that showed that more than eight of 10 people with GID have a personality disorder. More than half of them were diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

When we look at what some of the traits of narcissism you’ll see why caving and letting these people use any bathroom is a bad idea.

NPD has a number of descriptions as to what the traits are, but outofthefog.website has an article that describes them all quite simply. –

is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love believes that he or she is “special” and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions) requires excessive admiration has a sense of entitlement, i.e., unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment or automatic compliance with his or her expectations is interpersonally exploitative, i.e., takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends lacks empathy: is unwilling to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him or her

This explains how this was never a fight for equality. Equal would be everyone using the bathroom based on an objective trait, not a subjective feeling.

In other words, letting people with GID use any restroom they please is favorable treatment, not equality.