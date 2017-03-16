Spring break, no bank

Written by Justin Gonzalez

Spring break is on the prowl, but students bank accounts are holding them back.

The break will be March 27 through April 1: full opportunity for enjoyment. It’s been memorialized as the time college students go wild at parties and travel the world, but spring breaking can break your bank account, especially if you’re trying to save money.

Makaila Keeley, 21-year-old biology major, is in the predicament of penny pinching for spring break. “I’m trying to save up for when I have to transfer, so I’m probably going to have a relaxed break.”

Here are some ideas on making right with your vacation while being kind to your wallet.

1. Surfs up.

You don’t have to surf to enjoy all the world class beaches San Diego county has to offer, such as Swami’s and Coronado. Make a list and see a new beach everyday of the week!

2. Take a hike!

If the beach isn’t your style, San Diego county also offers tons of great hiking trails. Potato Chip Rock offers crazy photo opportunities. There’s also Los Rancho Peñasquitos Canyon for exploring creeks and waterfalls. Don’t forget snacks and water!

3. Become a flowerchild.

Most of the year Eastern San Diego county is a dried up desert, but for a short time between March and April the desert of Anza-Borrego emerges with vivid colors as wildflowers bloom. Embrace it; frolic, take pictures, make crowns-whatever you’re florally into.

4. There’s no place like home.

The spring semester doesn’t afford a ton of holidays for family visits as Abraham Medina, 23, pointed out. “My family lives in L.A. so I’m gonna go spend the week with them. Plus it’s free food!”

If your idea of saving some money is laying around, then Netflix has got you covered. Netflix is adding tons of titles for the month of March including “Jurassic Park,” “Nacho Libre” and the new season of “Better Call Saul.”

6. Work work work work work.

For many students like Ian Sellers, a 27-year-old engineer in the Marine Corps, school is only part of his life and the working world continues even if school has a break. “It’ll just be another week of work for me.”

7. The buddy system.

Spring breaking with a few friends is always more fun, but it can also save you a buck or two. That’s Keeley’s secret to saving while having fun. “Group trips save on gas money for sure.”

8. ¡Viva México!

Our friends to the south offer up some spicy partying on a shoestring budget. With the border only an hour’s drive away, there’s plenty of tacos and adventure in Mexico waiting. Just remember crossing the border back can take a few hours on weekends.

9. Lend a hand.

You can spend part of your break giving back to the community. It’s cheap, it’s fun, and it looks good on resumes and transfer applications. You can contact the Service Learning Center for more info at landerson@palomar.edu or in MD-271.

10. Keep it PB.

If you want to stay local but still need the crazy party scene, then Pacific Beach is the place to be. With a ton of great bars and college kids from around the country flocking to PB for spring break, it won’t be too difficult to find a party to crash.