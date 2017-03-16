What do you do for spring break?

Author: Kyle Fillat

Kyle Fillat is a Journalism major in his second semester at Palomar College. This is his first semester writing for The Telescope. Born and raised in San Diego, Kyle hopes to transfer to San Diego State University as soon as he can. He hopes to use The Telescope to build his portfolio and in order to gain recognition for his writing. His preference in writing is opinion-based sports analyzing. Kyle is most confident in his writing related to baseball and basketball, mostly following the Red Sox, Celtics, Clippers, and Padres, when they aren’t incredibly dreadful to watch. When he is not watching sports or writing, Kyle works at GoodOnYa Cafe in Encinitas, CA.