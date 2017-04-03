2017 Spring College Fair

If you’ll be filling out college applications next fall and want to expand your local options, the Transfer Center has you covered.

The Transfer Center will be hosting the 2017 Spring College Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 11 in the SU Quad.

The event is in collaboration with the San Diego Education Consortium, a non-profit partnership of regionally accredited colleges and universities in San Diego County. More than 20 colleges, some of which are denoted as Yellow Ribbon schools, will be in attendance including Azusa Pacific University, Brandman University, FIDM, Point Loma Nazarene University and University of California, San Diego.

Students will be able to learn about university majors, financial aid packages, scholarships and military credit.

For more information contact the Transfer Center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2552.—Marcy Cortes

