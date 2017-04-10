Guitar making by a legend

SAN MARCOS—The Woodwork Club is hosting Tim Luranc, one of the founders with Taylor Guitars. He will be educating students about his entrepreneurial journey in an open discussion format.

It all started with a group of kids hanging around a guitar shop that led to his success as one of the founders of the most renown guitar brands. Luranc is internationally respected guitar maker, and looks forward to sharing his story along with addressing career opportunities for those interested in the reparation or construction of musical instruments within the woodworking Luthier field.

He’s also available to give mentorship advice or answering any students questions. If interested, come to the T building in room 125 April 18 at 5:30 p.m.