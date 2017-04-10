Pop Goes the Jazz Band!

SAN MARCOS-Palomar will be hosting a must-see show for anyone who enjoys a good live performance, jazz melodies and a twist of pop music.

The Palomar College Jazz! Ensemble will be performing “Pop Goes the Jazz Band” from 7-9 p.m. on April 15 at the Howard Brubeck Theatre. The performance will be directed by Palomar College music professor Paul Kurokawa.

It will feature Big Band versions of popular songs from recent decades. Special guests include the nine-piece band Sonic Epidemic, with horns.

Tickets vary in prices. Student tickets are $10, seniors/staff tickets are $12 and general admission tickets are $15.

For more information contact the Palomar Performing Arts center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453.

