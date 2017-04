SAN MARCOS-The Career Center is hosting the Effective Resumes and Cover Letters Workshop from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 12 in SU-17.

Participants will learn valuable information to help them best prepare for the upcoming annual job expo on April 26.

This workshop is also a good idea for anybody currently applying to jobs that require a resume be submitted.

For more information contact the Career Center at (760) 744-1150 ext.2194.