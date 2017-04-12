Garden friends needed in Arboretum

Friends of Palomar’s Edwin & Francis Hunter Arboretum will host a spring clean up day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 29.

The event is open to the public and participants should meet at the Patron’s Pavilion in the Arboretum before sprucing the greenery within it.

Free parking will be available in Parking Lot 5 as well as a free continental breakfast and lunch during the event. Water will be provided throughout the day.

Participants are recommended to wear comfortable and protective shoes and bring sunscreen, hats and sunglasses. They are also encouraged to bring their own garden tools and equipment, marked with their name and phone number.

If interested in joining this event, RSVP to Tony Rangel at arangel@palomar.edu or by calling (760) 744-1150 ext. 3122.