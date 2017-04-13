The Adult Education Block Grant Committee is hosting an event called Path to Palomar on April 27.

The event is aimed at drawing in potential students 50 years or older who could qualify for the grant. Attendance is estimated to be 200 or more.

It will include a short welcome, a light dinner and a 40-minute-long breakout session. The rest of the event will focus on areas where this demographic of students is usually interested in.

The event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Student Union cafeteria. For more information on the event, contact Valerie Belden, staff assistant/transitions coordinator, by email at vbeldan@palomar.edu, or by phone at (760) 744-1150 ext. 3287.—Jacob Tucker