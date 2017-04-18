Celebrating 70 years of Palomar’s Symphony Orchestra

SAN MARCOS – The Howard Brubeck Theatre will be hosting Palomar College’s 70th anniversary of symphony orchestra.

Directed by Ellen Weller, Palomar’s symphony orchestra will be having a show on May 13 starting at 2 to 4 pm with with ticket prices ranging from $10 to $15.

The event will showcase a repeat performance by Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 in B minor, the “Unfinished,” played by the Palomar Symphony Orchestra. It will be followed by a collaboration with Dr. Ching Ming Cheng playing Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor.

After the show, the event will conclude with a fireworks show in a suite from Sergei Prokofiev’s first film score, Lieutenant Kije.

For more information contact the Palomar’s performing arts center (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453 or visit Palomarperforms.com