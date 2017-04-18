Celebrating 70 years of Palomar’s Symphony Orchestra

Posted By on April 18, 2017

SAN MARCOS – The Howard Brubeck Theatre will be hosting Palomar College’s 70th anniversary of symphony orchestra.

Directed by Ellen Weller, Palomar’s symphony orchestra will be having a show on May 13 starting at 2 to 4 pm with with ticket prices ranging from $10 to $15.

The event will showcase a repeat performance by Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 in B minor, the “Unfinished,” played by the Palomar Symphony Orchestra. It will be followed by a collaboration with Dr. Ching Ming Cheng playing Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor.

After the show, the event will conclude with a fireworks show in a suite from Sergei Prokofiev’s first film score, Lieutenant Kije.

For more information contact the Palomar’s performing arts center (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453 or visit Palomarperforms.com

Author: Seji Gaerlan

Seji Gaerlan, is a Journalism major in his first semester with The Telescope. He currently studies at Palomar College and hopes to transfer to San Diego State University. He does not get a whole lot of spare time in general, whenever he is not at school, he usually rehearses for dance competitions with his team Articulate. He competes at some national Urban style hip-hop circuits such as Bridge Jr’s, World of Dance, Maxt Out, etc. And when he does get enough time for himself, he tends to create videography projects with different groups of people or write spoken word poetry.

