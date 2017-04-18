English Department Great Books Seminar

Posted By Seji Gaerlan on April 18, 2017
SAN MARCOS – Palomar College English Department staff invites book lovers to attend a free book seminar.
The department members will be running a book seminar on May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in room H-323 and will be accessible to everyone who wants to come. Every event of the same sort will focus on a book’s literary context and features which will then be followed up with an open discussion conducted by a department member.
For the month of May, the book seminar will be introduced and led by Dr. Jennifer Backman and will talk about a novel titled “Never Let Me Go,” written by Kazuo Ishiguro.
