English Department Great Books Seminar

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College English Department staff invites book lovers to attend a free book seminar.

The department members will be running a book seminar on May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in room H-323 and will be accessible to everyone who wants to come. Every event of the same sort will focus on a book’s literary context and features which will then be followed up with an open discussion conducted by a department member.

For the month of May, the book seminar will be introduced and led by Dr. Jennifer Backman and will talk about a novel titled “Never Let Me Go,” written by Kazuo Ishiguro.