Faculty Dance

Posted By on April 18, 2017

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College dance faulty members will be putting on quite a spectacle.

Directed by Patriceann Mead, the Faculty Dance performance will be held over a three-day weekend from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on May 19 and 20, and from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Howard Brubeck Theatre.

Creativity and imagination will be showcased through a variety of styles such as: ballet, musical theatre, tap, jazz, Hawaiian/Tahitian,Middle-Eastern, ballroom, hip-hop and modern dance.

Tickets prices vary. Student tickets are $10, seniors/staff tickets are $12 and general admission tickets are $15.

For more information contact the Palomar Performing Arts center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453.

Author: Marcy Cortes

Staff writer Marcy Cortes is a Journalism major in her first semester with The Telescope. She hopes to be at San Diego State University next fall continuing her Journalism major and hopes to return in a few years to complete her A.A. in Fashion Merchandise. Eventually, she sees herself writing for any of the world's well known fashion magazines such as NYLON, PAPER or hopefully, VOGUE.

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *