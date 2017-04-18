SAN MARCOS — Palomar College dance faulty members will be putting on quite a spectacle.

Directed by Patriceann Mead, the Faculty Dance performance will be held over a three-day weekend from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on May 19 and 20, and from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Howard Brubeck Theatre.

Creativity and imagination will be showcased through a variety of styles such as: ballet, musical theatre, tap, jazz, Hawaiian/Tahitian,Middle-Eastern, ballroom, hip-hop and modern dance.

Tickets prices vary. Student tickets are $10, seniors/staff tickets are $12 and general admission tickets are $15.

For more information contact the Palomar Performing Arts center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453.