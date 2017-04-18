International student strives for graphic design degree

Posted By on April 18, 2017

Jei Mi, 22, Graphic Design Major

Jei Mi, a 22 year old graphic design major, explains how he came here from China to enter the American job market, hoping for a job at Apple on March 22. Jacob Tucker/The Telescope

Jei Mi, a 22 year old graphic design major, explains how he came here from China to enter the American job market, hoping for a job at Apple on March 22. Jacob Tucker/The Telescope

“I’m from China. In 2014, I started to study here at Palomar College until now. My experience here so far is kind of half-half right. I mean because I had to leave my country, all my family, all my friends, all the food and all the experiences I just left it there. But on the other side I have like a better education, I have new friends, my visions have gotten much wider. I just want to get a higher degree somehow. If I get a bachelor’s degree in the future whenever I go to different countries everyone’s going to accept it. ‘Oh this guy has skills.’ Yeah I’m sure. I was planning on working here two or three years at least so I can get some experience. Then maybe I can go back to my country or go to a different country somehow, it depends. Hopefully, I can work for Apple or Microsoft. Hopefully.”

Author: Marcy Cortes

Staff writer Marcy Cortes is a Journalism major in her first semester with The Telescope. She hopes to be at San Diego State University next fall continuing her Journalism major and hopes to return in a few years to complete her A.A. in Fashion Merchandise. Eventually, she sees herself writing for any of the world's well known fashion magazines such as NYLON, PAPER or hopefully, VOGUE.

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *