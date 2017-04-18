International student strives for graphic design degree

Jei Mi, 22, Graphic Design Major

“I’m from China. In 2014, I started to study here at Palomar College until now. My experience here so far is kind of half-half right. I mean because I had to leave my country, all my family, all my friends, all the food and all the experiences I just left it there. But on the other side I have like a better education, I have new friends, my visions have gotten much wider. I just want to get a higher degree somehow. If I get a bachelor’s degree in the future whenever I go to different countries everyone’s going to accept it. ‘Oh this guy has skills.’ Yeah I’m sure. I was planning on working here two or three years at least so I can get some experience. Then maybe I can go back to my country or go to a different country somehow, it depends. Hopefully, I can work for Apple or Microsoft. Hopefully.”