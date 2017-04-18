Veteran to Snapchat fame

LeShun Fredrick, 30, Social Behavior Science and TV and Broadcasting Major

“I served nine and half years in the Marine Corps, I am originally from the DMV, (DC, Maryland, Virginia) I am from Virginia. I came back to America in 2012 and left in 2008. I graduated high school in 2006 and then college was paid for but I didn’t want to go, I wanted to see what was out there. So, after I graduated, I moved out of my parent’s house and I joined the Marine Corps and that is how I got stationed in San Diego, and I lived there for roughly about two/two and half years and then I got sent to Japan and I stayed there for five years. I came back, got stationed at Camp Pendleton and that is when I decided to get out of the Marine corps. Because I love it and I learned so much it turned a boy into a young man, a young man into a man. It taught me discipline, structure, leadership. I am confident and can talk in front of people, but there comes a point in a life where you learn all that you could from something and you have to move on to the next chapter of your life. Then, I came to Palomar and one time I was at Denny’s and I was with a group of my home girls and they’re like. ‘Oh you’re funny, we should put this on Snapchat,’ and I was like, ‘What Is Snapchat?’ So, they made a Snapchat for me, and it all just went off after that. I basically film my life. When it really got big, I collaborated and did a video with the Funk Brothers, who have 3 million subscribers on YouTube and the video I did got 1.2 million views and ever since that day people have been adding me.”