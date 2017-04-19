Job Expo

Posted By on April 19, 2017

SAN MARCOS – If you’re unsure of your career or which field you want to join, the answer you have been looking for is right under your nose.

Palomar College’s annual job expo will be taking place in the SU-Quad, April 26 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find over 70 companies and counting with many experienced counselors for you to talk with one on one, and find the right job for you.

Throughout the venues you will be able to collect brochures and gather paperwork for yourself to take home.

For more information contact the career center
at (760) 744-115 ext. 2194

Author: Omar Cortez

Omar Cortez is in his first semester here at The Telescope and is a Journalism major. Loves and has a passion for music, music to him is his life and means a lot to him. He later see's himself working with Billboard or RollingStone, interviewing artists and talking about their music and reviewing their album, so keep a look out for his name in the future magazines and articles!

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *