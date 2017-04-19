SAN MARCOS – If you’re unsure of your career or which field you want to join, the answer you have been looking for is right under your nose.

Palomar College’s annual job expo will be taking place in the SU-Quad, April 26 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find over 70 companies and counting with many experienced counselors for you to talk with one on one, and find the right job for you.

Throughout the venues you will be able to collect brochures and gather paperwork for yourself to take home.

For more information contact the career center

at (760) 744-115 ext. 2194