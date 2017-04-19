SAN MARCOS – If your kids are into science, technology, engineering, and/or math, the 2017 STEM Conference is for you.

The Palomar College STEM program is holding their 2017 Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) conference from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 located in NS-310.

The conference is for children in grades 6 through 8. There will be breakfast and lunch for attendees to enjoy. There will be a student registration limited to the first 300 participants.

Contact the STEM center for registration and for further information. The STEM conference offers hands on science experiments for both parents and their children to experience. Make sure you register on time to make the list.

For more information contact the STEM center (760)744-1150 ext. 2265 or email stemprogram@palomar.edu/stem