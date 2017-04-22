AB-540 club looks for undocumented members

SAN MARCOS – A new club, called the AB-540 student club, is now looking for interested students to join.

The AB-540 club was created for undocumented students, or any student who is affected by Assembly Bill 540, the California Dream act, or who are classified under Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals, or DACA.

The club was created as part of an effort to provide resources for students who are afraid of deportation under the Donald Trump administration.

The club meets in room SU-204 on Wednesday’s from 3-4 p.m. For more information, contact Ismael Blas at Ismaelgblad@gmail.com, Fabiola Hernandez at fabloahernandez@gmail.com, or Norma Villa at yurinorma21@gmail.com