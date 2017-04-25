‘Fast Eight’ film is a rough ride for audience goers

“Fate of the Furious” is the most recent installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise and also the start of a new and final trilogy.

The movie starts after what happened in the previous film and we see Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) enjoying their honeymoon in Cuba. Meanwhile, a new villain rises and recruits Dom to control the world and compromise its security.

Old enemies become allies and revelations are unmasked along this “new ride.”

After the fourth film, every other film in the franchise has become a heist film and has enjoyed a superior level of stupidity in every scene. The film has an aura of immense self-importance, yet is also infused with mediocre acting. Somehow, though, it has become a franchise that everyone looks forward to watch.

The movie lasts about 136 minutes, making it one of the longest films in the franchise. You can feel the length of the movie from its slow pace, despite how “fast” and “furious” it’s supposed to be.

The redeemable aspect of the film would be the fun and exciting action sequences, such as the Prison Fight/Break between Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham), which is just as fun as it is stupid.

While and after watching the film, there were a lot of moments that make you say “That’s not even possible” a lot thanks to the “over the top” action and acting of the film.

Vin Diesel had previously stated that this film will certainly be Oscar Worthy, thanks to its dark tone and the character development that his character evolves from.

A bold claim that just goes to show that the actors involved take this franchise and its characters way too seriously.

“Fate of the Furious” is a must for people who want to watch a great involuntary comedy film. So terrible, it just might work. I recommend seeing it for the novelty.

Also, for those look who look for action and speed in the theater yet takes (what feels like) days to go through, then this is a great road to race on.