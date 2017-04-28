What sacrifices have you made to afford college?

Posted By on April 28, 2017

Miguel Jimenez, 24, Gen Ed

“From 19 to 20 I was just working and saving up some money, and in that time frame I have saved up enough money so I don’t have to worry about it.”

 

Stephen Cliffe, 20, Cinema Major

“For the last year and half I have donated plasma.”

 

Olivia Thorpe, 19, Gen Ed

‘I never had a job before, so coming to Palomar I had to go out and look for a job to help support myself.”

 

Felicia Vasquez, 22, Digital Broadcast Arts

“My grandparents pay for my college so nothing really. Love my grandma!”

Author: Bethany Nash

Bethany Nash is in her second semester with The Telescope, is a Journalism major at Palomar College, and is very excited about being the Arts & Culture editor this semester. Nash's life philosophy is to embrace great friends and great adventures. 

