When the Song Ends

“When I die, fuck it I wanna go to hell, ‘cause I’m a piece of shit, it ain’t hard to fucking tell.”

The Notorious B.I.G unapologetically gave the world a glimpse into his psyche on “Suicidal Thoughts” from his final album “Ready to Die” in 1994. His death wasn’t self inflicted, but his often dark lyrical content during his life spoke volumes about mental illness.

Mental health has been labeled as a trend. It’s seen as the latest claim to social media fame via retweets to share mental unrest in the most aesthetically pleasing way.

In 2014, The Telegraph even claimed it has become “fashionable” to be depressed. Unlike the latest streetwear or runway fashion, mental illness is far from glamorous, and as usual, people of color are left out of the conversation.

Within the same expressive vein, music is an age old messenger delivering the essence of the human condition in the form of melodies, rhymes and hooks. Just like the Notorious B.I.G, many rappers and artists affiliated with hip hop culture directly expose, discuss and even remedy their mental disorders through the art of sound.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness characterizes it as a condition that affects a person’s thinking, feeling or mood. These ailments may disrupt someone’s ability to function in their daily life. Experiences vary, even people with the same diagnosis.

Depression simply isn’t a wave of sadness that kisses your feet and humbly resides. It’s a reoccurring, overwhelming high tide bringing feelings of loneliness, inadequacy and self loathing.

Depression, Bi-polar disorder, PTSD and anxiety are common mental illnesses. Statistics show that 1 in 5 individuals aged from 13 to 18 experience a mental disorder. That adds up up to 43.8 million people in just the United States alone.

The San Diego Union Tribune highlights that 911 operators and other authorities note that service calls regarding mental health have skyrocketed a massive 84 percent from 2009 to 2016 in San Diego County.

No one is immune; However the affliction can affect some groups more severely than others. Sociopolitical experiences including racism, sexism, and economic discrimination are key players in dissecting those fine lines.

On a racial spectrum, depression in the black community is extremely misunderstood.

The unique issues the black community faces pertaining to racism, inequality and the daily onslaught of microagressions creates a distinct arena within the bounds of mental health.

The face of depression and suicide is largely white; However, suicide is the third leading cause of death of black males between the ages of 15 to 24. The National Alliance on Mental Illness projects that African Americans are 20 percent more likely to suffer from depression than the rest of the general population. The CDC also reports that blacks have higher rates of severe depressive symptoms than whites.

Although the rate and intensity of mental illness is higher in black people, The CDC details that African Americans and Hispanic Americans used mental health services at half the rate than Caucasian Americans in the past year.

For black men hyper masculinity plays a role in sweeping depression under the rug. Due to patriarchal concepts of manhood and the aversion to being seen as “too emotional,” black men will place a tight seal on what’s bothering them.

Madison Grey, author of “Depression: The other side of ‘Man Up,'” mirrored those sentiments.

“How many men turned their depression into anger, resulting in violence? How many lives could have been saved, caps and gowns been worn, or prison beds left unoccupied if brothers just had the chance to open up?,” Grey said.

For black women, We’re expected to posses inhumane levels of strength, bearing life’s burdens with an impenetrable iron stance. Black women often become self fulfilling prophecies of the “strong black woman” stereotype that can do more harm than good in some instances. The notion that black women and girls have innately harsh attitudes contributes to mental illness going unnoticed.

“Masking up as superwomen is killing us,” notes writer Josie Pickens.

For individuals with intersectional identities, the venom’s potency intensifies.

Cemaka Troy, 25, a fashion major at Palomar College reflects on being trapped between three worlds as a feminine, gay black man as the source of his depression.

“My existence never felt normalized. I’ve always been marginalized,” Troy said. “The first time I found out I was depressed was when I found out the clinical definition of it. I was able to trace back and realize I’ve been this way the whole time… since junior high.”

Inadequate access to insurance and health care, the cost of treatment and the lack of experience dealing with black clients all contribute to black people’s collective aversion to the health care system, and even acknowledging depression as a whole.

Culture influences every facet of an individuals’ being including mental health. Elements of culture the black community have picked up and retained reflect the journey and transition from traditional African customs to slavery and beyond.

“My mother is depressed, but is in denial. Things like depression don’t exist in my family,” Troy said.

According to Mental Health America, black Americans are likely to believe depression is “normal” while 50 percent believe it’s a natural part of aging.

Jerome, who is of Indian descent expressed similar sentiments.

“Mental illness in the Indian community is extremely taboo. Therapy is looked down upon and not believed to accomplish anything,” she said. “India sees very high suicide rates because of this.”

Due to social stigmas surrounding depression, for decades it has been referred to as “the blues.” The reluctance to clinically diagnose the illness matches the way healing is approached.

African Americans tend to seek out informal methods of treatment like religion, music and social support from friends and family. The importance of faith and community date back to slavery, a time where suffering for black people was inescapable.

Troy, who is of Jamaican heritage notes the impact Christianity and music has on the black community.

“We just don’t entertain those ideas of mental illness. That’s just ‘the devil’ trying to get in your head. Religion plays a huge part. We’re taught to let go, and give it to God,” Troy said. “Music brings people together. It gives me hope, you know? When Beyoncé dropped Lemonade, it gave visibility to the joy and pain of black femininity. It gave us hope.”

“Depression makes you feel like you deserve to feel this emotions and music can be a powerful tool to lift you up, but it also can drown you,” Jerome said.

When it comes to music, a study conducted by neuroscientist Dr. Beck Inkster and psychiatrist Dr. Akeem Sule found listening to rap can help people visualize positivity during bouts of depression and bi-polar episodes.

So it’s good for the listener, but what about the creators of the musical content?

The genre of rap and the culture of hip hop often gets a negative reputation for hyper masculine driven themes of misogyny, materialism, violence and crime. Those elements are very present, but doesn’t convey the full scope of what the genre conveys to the public.

Hip hop has breeched cultural divides making it the most influential force in the world. There are songs devoid of substance, but the zeitgeist of rap and hip hop was birthed from the rise of oppressed voices.

It’s been used as a vehicle from everything to sharing personal beef and enlightening listeners on race, politics, poverty, police brutality and violence in predominately black ghettos. It’s a cerebral tour into a darker world; The impoverished inner city, behind the glimmer of gold chains many maybe unfamiliar with.

It reflects the black communities convoluted cries for help behind the machismo. Revealing the nature of mental illness in black communities through provocative lyricism and hypnotic beats is it’s hidden power.

Hip hop heavy hitters like Tupac, Nas, DMX, Kanye West, Eminem, The Geto Boys and countless other have musically exorcized their personal demons to create some of their greatest hits.

The state of Kanye West’s mental health has been publicized since 2007 after his mother died. Kanye addressed suicide and depression in the 2012 single “Clique.”

“Went through deep depression when my mamma passed/Suicide what kind of talk is that?”

This lyric attest to the foreign concept of openly speaking on depression and suicide in the black community.

Kid Cudi tapped into a new population of hip hop fans that feel isolated due to their mental health. The conversation surrounding mental health in hip hop snowballed when Kid Cudi reportedly checked himself into rehab after suicidal urges.

Los Angeles native Kendrick Lamar has garnered a huge following for the dream like and nightmarish parallels made in his music. Rap thrives on autobiography narratives on the pressures of life and new found fame.

In “These Walls,” Kendrick fluidly details physical and mental suffering. In “Hood Politics,” Kendrick reveals he has survivors’ guilt because of his explosive success, while his community continues to suffer.

His 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly outlines a journey of self realization. He begins as the proverbial caterpillar trapped by his own mechanisms. The track “U” lunges deeply into the rabbit hole of self loathing. He directs everyone toward himself and indulges in his inner turmoil. The sounds of clinking glass accompany the line

“And if I told your secrets, the word’ll know money can’t stop a suicidal weakness.”

By the end of the album, Kendrick emerges from the darkness of his metaphorical cocoon a butterfly on the track “I”. He makes a bold declaration of self love despite his challenges, and replaces optimism with his previously negative coping mechanisms.

Black female rappers in the 80s and 90s faced similar demons, but also spar with an industry that’s hostile to women.

Rapper and trendsetter Lil’ Kim highlights homelessness, abuse, and self esteem. Missy Elliot, famous for her surreal sounds and visuals was dismissed due her dark skin and fluffier frame. She sources her painful childhood, sexual abuse, and depression as a part of her psyche.

Nerdcore hopeful and doctorate student who rhymes under the alias “Sammus” aptly named after the Metroid character of the same name places her battle with depression front and center on the song “1080p.” She highlights her depression in the song.

“Prednisone — I can barely breathe, Now the pressure gone but I barely sleep/So I ring your phone but you don’t respond/Had to put myself in some therapy.”

The resolution detailed in the song involved her going to therapy. Her access to education most likely influenced this choice, as many black people avoid this alternative. She expresses pleasure in her decision to seek medical help.

“Now I see the past with some clarity, Glad I took my ass to some therapy, Now I’m seeing the world in 1080p.”

The contrast between darkness and clarity, growth and destruction, along with sorrow and livelihood are in a contest state of magnetism in rap music. These themes musically and socially present give insight into the state of mind that is often dismissed. Whether your flavor is bursting with intensity or mute and mellow, a mind has always been and always will be a terrible thing to waste and neglect. Mental heath awareness aspires to respect and protect, even after the song ends.