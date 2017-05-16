Commencement Ceremony

As the end of the spring semester approaches, Palomar will be holding its annual graduation ceremony on May 26 at 5 p.m. in the Dome.

The pre-commencement meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. If you have received an associate’s degree, and associates to transfer, or a certificate, you are encouraged to participate in the ceremony.

Special guest speaker, Anita Maag, who was part of Palomar’s first graduating class in 1949, will be giving a speech at the ceremony.

Graduates: Be sure to go on your eservices and double check that your name is spelled correctly. If you would like to order photos of the commencement, they will be taken by Grad Images and can be contacted at (800) 628-4509.

For more information on graduation stop by Student Services or check out commencement at Palomar.edu.