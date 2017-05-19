Honors Recital

Posted By Seji Gaerlan on May 19, 2017
SAN MARCOS – Experience the music that some of the best of Palomar college’s students could offer in the upcoming Honor’s Recital event.
On may 25th, Palomar’s music program will be hosting a music concert consisted of the best student musicians that Palomar college could offer. The recital will be held at the Howard Brubeck Theatre on 12:30 pm through 1:30 pm.
For more information contact (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453 or visit www.Palomarperforms.com
Author: Seji Gaerlan
Seji Gaerlan, is a Journalism major in his first semester with The Telescope. He currently studies at Palomar College and hopes to transfer to San Diego State University. He does not get a whole lot of spare time in general, whenever he is not at school, he usually rehearses for dance competitions with his team Articulate. He competes at some national Urban style hip-hop circuits such as Bridge Jr’s, World of Dance, Maxt Out, etc. And when he does get enough time for himself, he tends to create videography projects with different groups of people or write spoken word poetry.
