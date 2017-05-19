Honors Recital

SAN MARCOS – Experience the music that some of the best of Palomar college’s students could offer in the upcoming Honor’s Recital event.

On may 25th, Palomar’s music program will be hosting a music concert consisted of the best student musicians that Palomar college could offer. The recital will be held at the Howard Brubeck Theatre on 12:30 pm through 1:30 pm.

For more information contact (760) 744-1150 ext. 2453 or visit www.Palomarperforms.com