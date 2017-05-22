Should President Trump be impeached? (Con)

Donald Trump can’t be impeached simply because you don’t like him.

For a president to be impeached, they need to be accused of a specific crime. You cannot impeach a president for doing things you disapprove of. He has to do something that literally breaks the law.

Until that happens, getting rid of Trump will only be a fantasy, especially with Republican control of the house. Unless the FBI can prove he colluded with Russia during his campaign, it’s going to be more beneficial to the Republican party to keep Trump in the White House.

Unless that happens, stop trying to impeach him because you don’t like him. Impeachment would increase the political divide between Republicans and Democrats. Millions of Republicans would feel insulted and want to retaliate, while many Democrats would indulge in smugness and “I told you so.”

Conservatives already view Democrats as sore losers. Gehrig Rosen, a staff writer from our own newspaper calls them, “the cry-babies of America who are throwing a temper tantrum because their presidential candidate lost.”

Removing Trump from the White House would give far-right extremists more evidence to their belief that they’re the most persecuted class in America. We’d be hearing about the “injustice” for years to come. These are the same people who accused Obama of fabricating his birth certificate, and lying about his religious beliefs; lets not give them more firepower.

The best way to stop us from ever having another Trump is to let him fall flat on his face. Don’t try to pry him away from the White House, but wait until even his own party loses faith in him.

It’s already happening. According to Gallup’s daily presidential tracker, Trump’s approval rating at the 100-day mark is the lowest of any president in modern history at an abysmal 42 percent. There are numerous other polling sties that put him at similar approval ratings.

His healthcare plan failed, his travel bans failed, Mexico isn’t paying for the wall, and he’s bombing places he vowed to stay away from. He’s losing support all over the country.

But lets say sucking at being president was reason enough to impeach Trump, what happens then? Mike Pence becomes president.

As governor of Indiana, Pence signed the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. He protected businesses that wanted to deny service to LGBT people, and opposed federal funding for people suffering with H.I.V. and AIDS. He was one of the few republican congressmen to vote against George Bush’s “No Child Left Behind” act.

Trump makes decisions on emotional impulse. He can be easily swayed by those around him with authority and strong information on a subject, but Pence is set in his archaic extreme-right mentality, and that may be much worse for America than anything Trump is doing.

Trump won the presidency because middle America felt like they had no voice. Trying to take away their president and shut them down will do nothing but repeat the process that got us to where we are now.