The Feds prevail the States

Written by Gustavo Cristobal

Without a doubt, the federal government is rightfully granted more power than the state government.

The U.S. Constitution was written in such a manner where the federal government is purposefully granted more power compared to the States. Powers such as collecting taxes, regulating interstate commerce, raising armies and settling disputes between states.

Rightfully, it makes sense as to why a strong federal government is crucial to the existence of this country. We as a country already tried giving more power to the States under the Articles of Confederation, which was the original Constitution that tried to unify

the country as one without the need of a monarchy. Because that plan went horribly wrong, our founding fathers created the Constitution which still remains to be the law of the land today.

The Constitution does grant states some power though. The 10th Amendment grants states any power that is not given to the federal government. Powers such as creating traffic laws, local business laws, collecting local taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining and building schools and roads, collecting local taxes, and establishing police and fire departments.

Under the 10th Amendment, state police power can also be found. It grants permission to State Governments to make all necessary laws that protect the welfare, safety and health of the public.

When laws are created by the States that contradict federal laws, the federal law overrules state law. That is due to the Supremacy Clause which is found in Article VI Clause 2 of the Constitution, which declares that the federal law prevails state law and “shall be the Supreme Law of the Land.”

Under the Articles of Confederation, the States had the power to create their own law, banks, currency, to tax those who were out of state, and to create their own militia. In a sense, they were their own country that did not have to worry about retrieving taxes for the country or even worry about other states if war is to occur.

Thanks to a strong federal government, we have the U.S. dollar, which is accepted in all 50 states and even internationally. We also have a public education system which has made it possible to have an educated populous. We have interstates and public transportation systems constructed and funded by the federal tax system which allows us to travel from state to state and we also have a strong military which protects all 50 states from potential threats.

Federal laws have the power to help monitor states in order to ensure that every Americans’ rights are not being violated. The States therefore, have to make sure that if they want to create their own laws, they have to be for the common good of the Americans residing within their boundaries.

The reason as to why the United States exists today is due to the unity that has been created by the strong Federal Government system that we have.