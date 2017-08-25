Coffee Hour

SAN MARCOS — The Autism Interventions and Resources, Inc. is having a “Coffee Hour” at the Career Center on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AIR will be using their coffee hour as a way to advertise the fact that they are “hiring for part-time Behavior Interventionists, who will be providing one on one behavior services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other developmental disabilities.

The organization will be providing initial, as well as ongoing training for those who qualify.

For more information contact the Career Center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2194.