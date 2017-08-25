SAN MARCOS — Palomar is hosting the learning service fair. The event will be held at 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the Student Union Quad grass area.

This event is a great way for Palomar students to get connected with their local nonprofit organizations. These organizations are always looking for students willing to volunteer.

There are 11 easy steps to follow if you are interested in volunteering.

For further information on the Learning Service Fair contact the Learning Service center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 3734 or contact the Learning Service Coordinator, Laurel Anderson at landerson@palomar.edu or call (760) 744-1150 ext. 5528.