Learning Style Workshop

SAN MARCOS— Students have the opportunity to attend an interactive workshop to discover their learning style.

The Teaching and Learning Center welcomes all students to attend on Sept. 11 from 11am-12pm. The purpose is to help students identify what their learning is and the ways they can utilize their style in order to succeed in and out of the classroom.

The workshop will be held in TLC-112. For more information, you can reach the center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 3931 or by email at SanMarcosTLC@palomar.edu.