New Boehm Exhibit

SAN MARCOS — The Boehm Gallery will be opening their new exhibit called the Parallel Universe.

The opening exhibit features four artists and their works demonstrating individual exploration of planes of existence.

The featured artists include John Brinton Hogan, Matthew Bradley David Forbes, and Jennifer Ling Datchuk.

The gallery will hold opening receptions on Thursday, Aug 31 from 1 to 3pm and on Saturday, Sept 2 from 3 to 5pm.

The gallery is will be available to view on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm and Tuesday and Friday from 12:30pm to 6:30pm.

For more information visit the following website: http://www2.palomar.edu/boehmgallery/index.html.