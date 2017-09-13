Gallery: Palomar College’s Cross Country Invitational

Posted By on September 13, 2017

Ten runners from Palomar College’s cross country teams participated in the Palomar Invitational at Oceanside’s Guajome Park on Sept. 8. During the invitational 13 colleges competed with a total of 87 women’s and 115 men’s cross country runners.

Author: TELESCOPE STAFF

