Gallery: Football Sept. 16

Palomar College’s football team played against Cerritos College’s Falcons on Sept. 16. The game was played at Escondido High School with a final score of 6-37 in favor of Cerritos.
Quarterback Matt Romero looks for an opening to pass the ball during the beginning of Palomar's first homegame at Escondido High School on Sept. 16. This play put the Comets in position to score the first field goal of the game. The final score 6-37 in favor of Cerritos.
Picture 1 of 8
Quarterback Matt Romero looks for an opening to pass the ball during the beginning of Palomar's first homegame at Escondido High School on Sept. 16. This play put the Comets in position to score the first field goal of the game. The final score 6-37 in favor of Cerritos.
Recent Comments