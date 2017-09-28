SAN MARCOS — Palomar College Behavioral Health Counseling Services is offering an opportunity for students and staff to take free “Check your Mood” screenings, learn about depression and other mental illness, as well as receive information on available mental health resources on and off campus. Check your Mood day is from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 5, in the SU-Quad.

One in 5 American adults experience mental illness and Live Well San Diego suggests “Getting screened for depression should be a regular part of healthcare checkups.”

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an American dies by suicide every 12.3 minutes, and 90 percent of them hada diagnosable psychiatric disorder at the time of their death.

For more information about Check Your Mood Day, visit www.LiveWellSD.org/CheckYourMood