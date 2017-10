SAN MARCOS — Representatives from more than 50 colleges will be on campus to provide information and answer student questions at the Fall 2017 College Fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the SU-Quad.

The event will be hosted by the Transfer Center and will provide students with free pizza, drinks, and prizes. There will also be application workshops and brief question counseling at the event.