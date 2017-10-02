Student accident

SAN MARCOS — A Palomar student was hit by a car in front of the school last month, according to police.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 a Palomar College student was hit by a vehicle in an attempt to cross West Mission Road at the main entrance of the college, while the walk sign was on red.

A call to 911 to report the accident was made at 9:15 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene at 9:18 a.m. and the student was then transported by ambulance to a hospital. There it was determined that the student sustained minor injuries.

The name of the student and the hospital the student was taken to remained undisclosed, by local police.