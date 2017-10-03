Student Affairs has a new face

Lover of Miley Cyrus’ Malibu, yoga and cats is Palomar’s new student affairs supervisor, Chelsea Kott.

Kott began her college career at Santa Barbara Community College (SBCC) where she was the first person in her family to attend college, which her parents were not in full support of.

“It was kind of confusing for my family to understand why I wanted to go to school… I dove into the academic portion and loved every second of it,” Kott said.

After studying a semester abroad in Italy, Kott transferred to the University of San Diego (USD), and eventually received her master’s degree in student affairs while attending Boston College .

While studying at USD, Kott reflected back on her first year and half of college while attending SBCC. She remembered having no idea that students lived on college campuses, joined in clubs, that colleges offered tutoring, and remembered how she faced it alone. She was struggling and knew she needed support. Kott ended up meeting with a mentor that helped to get her plugged in on campus.

“I missed the boat, I so missed out,” Kott said. “I did not know any of this [student services] was available to me and I was like ‘I don’t want any other student to walk on a college campus and not know…any of these other programs are available to them’ …so I was like ‘how do I help students know that they have these things?’”

This is when Kott decided studying student affairs was the pathway for her. Her desire to help bridge the gaps at the pivot points in students’ college careers is at the core of Kott’s career.

“Well I think I just feel fueled when I can just have a conversation with a student and just learn from them…The most progress gets made when students can identify what they need at Palomar … I am not going to have those answers the students have those answers, so my job is to help hear what the student’s solutions are and bring those into a way that works with the administration,” Kott said.

Sherry Titus, the Director of Student Affairs, feels Kott will add to the positive qualities in the student affairs office. In an email, Titus expressed her happiness in bringing Kott on as a part of the team.

“She is delightful, enthusiastic, intelligent and extremely well suited for this office. Our students already love her and she brings new perspective to the office.

“She has a calming demeanor, positive outlook, and has displayed an invaluable work ethic,” Titus added. “We are very fortunate to have her in on office and serving our students and campus community.”