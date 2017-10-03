Defending Socialism!

It’s time to evolve people! Great minds agree, the best possible future is one of socialism. And, capitalism is archaic!

Arguments for capitalism, over socialism, tend to focus almost exclusively on economics. While I am not attempting to minimizing the importance of economics in modern societies, I do insist that it is not the only, or even the most, important consideration, when comparing social systems. But, you don’t have to just take my word for it.

Albert Einstein, in his paper Why Socialism? (originally published in the first issue of Monthly Review, May 1949) wrote “Since the real purpose of socialism is precisely to overcome and advance beyond the predatory phase of human development, economic science in its present state can throw little light on the socialist society of the future.” In other words, economic arguments, because they are grounded in outdated ideology, are insufficient.

Aristotle labeled human beings as “Social Animals,” and contemporary psychology backs this description. People need other people, no one is completely self-reliant. With this in mind, it makes sense that we should want to create societies that promote the wellbeing of everyone, equally. Einstein takes this idea a step further in saying “Man can find meaning in life, short and perilous as it is, only through devoting himself to society.”

Capitalism, in its present form, is not concerned with individuals. Very few jobs, if any, pay a worker based on the value of the product he or she produces. And, since workers are not paid the value of the product they produce, instability in the job market is inevitable. Wages are driven down as workers become willing to accept low pay rather than no pay. And, it doesn’t end there.

Since capitalistic societies are driven almost entirely by money, those with the most money are in a position to choose (for us) the information that we receive. For example, by way of contributions, or outright purchase, media and education are influenced. As a result, we are trained, from very young ages, and throughout our lives, to believe that capitalism is the best economic system.

This is never more evident than when we hear, in all too common an occurrence, an American that can barely afford to pay rent and feed their family (by no fault of his or her own), tout the superiority of our capitalistic society.

Capitalism may have made sense at one time. When this country was getting started, resources were scarce. There simply was not enough to go around. But, things are different now. Resources are plentiful. However, the problem is that 1 percent of our population controls 90 percent of those resources. As I see it, capitalism is a primitive economic model, while socialism is evolved. Capitalism is exclusive, while socialism is inclusive.

I would also argue that happiness of citizens should be a major consideration in this discussion. According to the “Happiness Index” for 2017, the U.S. lists 14th happiest citizens in the world, and we are in steady decline, while the top ten happiest countries are almost all socialist countries.

I will end with one final quote from Albert Einstein, “I am convinced there is only one way to eliminate these grave evils [imposed by current forms of capitalism], namely through the establishment of a socialist economy, accompanied by an educational system which would be oriented toward social goals.”