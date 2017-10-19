Former Comet coaches team

A glimpse of the new men’s water polo coach, Kody Moffatt, might give some a feeling that they have seen him somewhere before. If they have been around the Palomar campus for a few years, then they may be right.

Moffatt was a student athlete at Palomar College only a few years ago, and he is now back, but this time in the capacity of head coach for the men’s water polo team.

Coach Moffatt was born in Riverside, and grew up in Temecula, graduating from Chaparral High School in 2010. Moffatt knew that he wanted to pursue higher education, and narrowed his choices of colleges down to two.

“I was deciding between Palomar and Riverside Community College, and after visiting both schools and talking to the coaches, I felt Palomar was the better fit,” Moffatt said.

Moffatt competed on Palomar’s men’s water polo team in 2010 and 2014. He also competed on the men’s swim team in 2011 and 2012.

Moffatt excelled in both sports. In water polo, he was a starter both years that he competed, and achieved the position of team captain in 2014, leading the Palomar team to their first ever conference title.

On the swim team, Moffatt was a state qualifier in several events both years that he competed.

In 2012 he was appointed captain of the Men’s swim team, leading the team to place second at the CCCAA State championship. This is the best finish in Palomar’s history, and Moffatt was a member of that championship’s first place winning 800 free relay event.

Moffatt finished his college career at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, attending on a swimming scholarship. During that time, he competed at the 2013 NCAA championships.

He graduated in 2014 and planned to go to graduate school, but instead returned to California, and talked to Palomar Water Polo Coach Jem McAdams. Together, they decided that Moffatt could use his second season of eligibility to play water polo on the Palomar team in 2014.

McAdams, who is currently the head coach of Palomar’s women’s water polo team, began his community college coaching career in 1975. Of his past 40 plus years in coaching, 26 have been at Palomar.

McAdams has been coaching Moffatt, intermittently, since 2010 and is “proud” to have been a part of Moffatt’s journey.

“It all started with a 15-minute meeting in my office… I am now at the sunset of my coaching career. It’s time to pass the baton and Kody has the necessary knowledge, experience, and talent to succeed,” McAdams said.

Moffatt had been assistant coach for men’s water polo and men’s and women’s swimming for the past few seasons. He now holds the position of head coach for the men’s water polo team for the 2017-18 season.

“If Kody is an example of the type of athlete that Palomar College is turning out, then we must be doing something right,” Palomar’s Athletic Director Scott Cathcart said, “Kody Moffatt shined as an assistant coach, making him the natural choice when the head coach position opened up…we are very pleased with our decision.”

Moffatt commented on his experience from both student athlete and head coach perspectives.

“As a player/athlete at Palomar, I found great opportunities to be successful with phenomenal coaches, teammates, and experiences,” Moffatt said. “As coach, it is an honor to continue with my involvement in both sports (water polo and swimming) and help current and future athletes achieve success, both in, and out of the pool.”

Moffatt’s strategy for the season is “simply executing the basics well, and allowing the season to define the 2017 team.”