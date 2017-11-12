ASG Pledge

The Palomar Associated Student Government (ASG) meeting on Friday Nov. 3, marked the first time they did not recite the pledge of allegiance, and was not an item on the agenda.

The decision to strike the pledge of allegiance from the weekly meetings came after several weeks of consideration from the ASG board.

Because of the varying allegiances of nationality, the ASG thought that the decisions of students who weren’t actual citizens of the country to sit or stand in that moment was an odd situation to enforce. Especially because the Palomar community sees itself as a safe place for all students regardless of race and origin.

The ASG also does not see the pledge of allegiance as a necessary item to recite, because when ASG board members are sworn into their respective positions they are required only to swear on the ASG Constitution as opposed to the U.S. Constitution.