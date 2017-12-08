Campus closed to be evacuation center

The following email was sent to Palomar College faculty members from Cheryl Ashour at 9:08 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 on behalf of Superintendent/President Dr. Joi Lin Blake regarding the Dome at the San Marcos Palomar Campus being used as an evacuation center.

Dear Campus Community:

While the Palomar College campus is closed today, 12/8, last night, the Dome was designated as a Red Cross Evacuation shelter. The Student Union is being used as a dining area and the tennis courts are housing domestic animals. There are currently approximately 50 evacuees on campus. The college is coordinating with the Red Cross for facility support services.