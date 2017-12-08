Campus closed to be evacuation center

The following email was sent to Palomar College faculty members from Cheryl Ashour at 9:08 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 on behalf of Superintendent/President Dr. Joi Lin Blake regarding the Dome at the San Marcos Palomar Campus being used as an evacuation center.
Dear Campus Community:
While the Palomar College campus is closed today, 12/8, last night, the Dome was designated as a Red Cross Evacuation shelter. The Student Union is being used as a dining area and the tennis courts are housing domestic animals. There are currently approximately 50 evacuees on campus. The college is coordinating with the Red Cross for facility support services.
College executive and emergency personnel are meeting today at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Senior administration will determine whether classes and activities will resume for Saturday. The campus will be notified as soon as any decision is made.
Everyone be safe!
