Social media users’ path to fame sets bad example for followers

Social media praise has become an epidemic across the world, but especially in America.

Young adults specifically are focused on ‘fan-girling’ over social media account with ample amounts of followers.

For example, Danielle Bregoli, also known as “Cash me outside”, has become an icon all over social media after appearing on the Dr.Phil show in 2016.

Bregoli was seen as a rebellious teenager who was specifically brought into the show to discuss her behavior in the episode,“I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime”.

After the show, Bregoli’s fame started to rise. In addition with her presence on Dr.Phil, a video started circulating on YouTube of Brogoli with her friends at the mall. Bregoli and her friends are seen in the video being unable to enjoy a smoothie because they were sworn by hyped teenage kids asking for a picture and recording their every move.

Since the show aired, and the video has gained over 3.2 million views, Bregoli has grossed over 11.9 million followers on Instagram, 435k followers on Twitter, and has even initiated a career in the music industry as a rapper.

Brogoli is an example of people simply following the lives of ‘celebrities’ on their accounts, just because they see how other people have responded in the amount of views, likes, etc, and not on the content of the person.

For instance, Brogoli is only fourteen and has been caught smoking weed and her raps include what would be considered inappropriate for someone her age.

Another social media star is twenty year old Jake Paul who rose to fame on a popular app called Vine, an app that is no longer available.

Despite various controversies he’s been involved in, he’s been able to buy himself a 6.9 million dollar mansion with the profits of his social media career.

This new ‘phase’ of starting a career online shows the younger generation that you can make money by simply making videos and gaining followers.

Social media influencers have even been able to make money by promoting brands through their social media, and receiving various payments in return.

Additionally, brands reach out to large following accounts and send them free clothes, jewelry, electronics, and makeup so their products can be advertised on their sites or in their videos in hope of gaining more sales.

Social media icons have become the new Paris Hilton, followed by fans everywhere asking for a shoutouts or pictures. These influencers are teenagers themselves and may not be the best example for teenagers.

Furthermore, praising a social media influencer has its limits and obviously one has the power to support who ever one decides.