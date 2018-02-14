SAN MARCOS – According to the American Red Cross (ARC), every two seconds someone in the U.S needs blood. The Student Health Center is sponsoring a blood drive for the ARC from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Feb. 20 to 23, in Parking Lot 6 behind the Teaching & Learning Center.

Students may also use RapidPass, a new tool allowing donors to give in less time. Fill out necessary documents online in lieu of completing on site. Get yours at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

To donate blood, schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code PALOMARSM. Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

In order to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, be feeling well and in good health, therefore you must not have been sick within the last two weeks. You also must meet certain height and weight requirements, which vary based on sex. If you have any questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, contact Denise Coughlin at denise.coughlin@redcross.org or 858 602 8042.