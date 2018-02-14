SAN MARCOS — Palomar College will be hosting various employment groups on campus in the upcoming weeks.

Waterworks Aquatics will be on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, at the Career Center, which is located across from the library at SU-17. They are looking to hire customer experience experts, as well as swimming instructors and office staff.

Also looking to hire is The Wave Waterpark. They will be on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb 27. Also located at SU-17. They are searching for people interested in being lifeguards, helping with guest services, as well as concessions and park services.

The company Aflac will also be coming to Palomar, it will be at the same time as the other two hiring events, but with be on March 8, located in the same location, SU-17. They are looking for people from any major, and offer training opportunities. In their flier, they single out that they are looking for benefits consultants, however, they mention that they are looking for other positions as well.

Coffee will be served at each of these events for free, for more information you can contact Pippa Pierce at ppierce@palomar.edu, or by calling (760) 744-1150 ext. 3125. Also available is the career center website at www.palomar.edu/counseling/careercenter/.