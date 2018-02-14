Hot Artists to Watch Out For in 2018

Throughout the year, be sure to look out for releases from these hot artists.

Music is more diverse now than it ever has been. Think about freshening up your playlist with songs by these trending artists. The artists listed each have their own individual style with a unique sound that is catching notice everywhere.

Cardi B

Cardi B, 24, has caught many peoples attention over the last year. Between posting hilarious videos on Instagram to being so open to tell her life story, people can’t get enough of Cardi B and her candid behavior.

Cardi B is engaged to Migos rapper, Offset. A duet song could be in the making…

Already in 2018, Cardi B made music history and surpassed Beyoncé by having a total of five singles on the top 10 R&B chart.

Cardi B will absolutely be making more big moves this year.

“I like her music, I know she is taking a break for acting right now,” said Palomar College student Kyle Jones, 19.

It has been confirmed that Cardi B “wants to shut all her haters up by becoming Tinseltown’s next breakout star after her ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ career,” as stated in Hollywood Life by Bonnie Fuller.

With Cardi B’s trap beats and wild personality, she will be bringing a lot to Hollywood via music and television.

Camila Cabello

Camilla Cabello released a single in 2017 called “Havana feat. Yung Thug,” which became #1 on the Hot 100 music chart. Since then, she has had all eyes on her.

“I think the song is dope, it’s different… It’s a different type of collaboration and I really appreciate it as a music lover,” said Palomar College basketball player Lavale Coleman.

Camila Cabello started out in the band Fifth Harmony and fans have long awaited her solo album, which was released January 12th of the new year.

Cabello had a great response to her album with two songs in the Hot 100.

Cabello has that style and fluidity that can put any group of friends in a good mood. When summer comes around, she is the artist to be listening to.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has made his own way since his days in NSYNC and he is constantly releasing new hits year after year.

People were excited to see Timberlake perform for this year’s halftime show at the Superbowl. He paid a tribute to Prince and even gave a subtle reference to Janet Jackson.

Some critique was thrown at Timberlake for the half-time show.

“I thought the half-time show was interesting. It was okay. It wasn’t the best like previous shows. I guess it’s better than the last time Justin Timberlake was on,” thinks Diana Turvey, a student at Palomar College.

Timberlake just released his new album “Man in the Woods,” which some fans are cautious about because of the ruggedness it displays isn’t usually seen from him. Others praise him for the fresh content.

Though Timberlake has been making music since the 90s, he is still supplying listeners with plenty of catchy lyrics and intoxicating songs to keep us jamming through the year.

Rae Morris

Rae Morris, 25, is an up-and-coming artist who is showing a lot of promise. Morris has a dreamy pop voice that pairs beautifully with soft electronic beats in her music.

Morris had released an album in 2015 which gained attention for its weird synths and captivating vocals.

“The first album was very much just myself at the piano – it was predominately acoustic with a few ‘soundscapey’ additions – it was all very ethereal. But this time around I wanted to be a little bit more direct. I wanted every instrument that featured to be very specific and to have a reason to be there and to be quite cutting, sharp, raw and edgy. I think the results are more energetic and electric this time around!” says Rae Morris in an interview conducted by Josh Newis-Smith.

Morris’s new album, released this February, uses a pop vibe with the same celestial beats that make you want to float away.

If you like songs that make you feel like the divine being you are, look no further.

Harry Styles

Although this artist isn’t necessarily new to the scene, he is making waves as a solo artist. Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, released his debut self-titled album last May. The album’s lead single, “Sign of the Times”, reached #12 on the Billboard US Top 40.

Styles also made his screen debut in last summer’s Dunkirk, a period piece taking place during World War II.

This summer, Styles is embarking on his first headlining world tour, travelling to the United States, Europe, and Australia, among others. Styles is definitely someone to look out for this year, and could potentially be a force to reckon with.

Logic

Many artists choose to have a platform. Whether it be political, social, or economical, they’re all important.

American rapper Logic broke through the scene with his song “1-800-273-8255”, featuring singers Alessia Cara and Khalid. The title of the song is actually the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Line, and spreads mental health awareness into the mainstream music scene.

His third album, Everybody, gained favorable reviews and landed in the #20 spot on the US Billboard 100.

“1-800-273-8255” was also nominated for a Grammy award this year in the area of “Song of the Year”.

Dua Lipa

Last summer, English singer Dua Lipa hit the scene, and has proven herself to be a fresh face in the pop music scene.

She released her debut album last June, and the single “New Rules” has gained worldwide attention- and rightfully so. It is equal parts catchy and fun as well as empowering and enjoyable.

Dua Lipa follows in the footsteps of artists like Ariana Grande, P!nk, and even Gwen Stefani, spreading the message of girl power. She is currently touring the United States and Canada. She’s also making a stop in San Diego, and that will be a show you wouldn’t want to miss!

Declan McKenna

In 2015, London-based singer-songwriter Declan McKenna won Glastonbury Festival’s Emerging Talent Competition. He had previously released his first single, “Brazil”, but wasn’t recognized until late 2015.

Since then, McKenna has released his debut album, What Do You Think About the Car?, which has sent his music into airwaves overseas. Last year, he performed at highly-raved festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.

McKenna is definitely gaining his spot in the ranks of uprising alternative and indie artists, and this summer, he will be touring the United States as well as the United Kingdom. His upbeat tunes with unique vocals are sure to bring a plethora of new fans in the coming year.











