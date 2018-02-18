Basketball charity game raises funds

by Ashley Magdaleno

Comets’ Men and Women’s Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) basketball doubleheader on Jan. 26 at The Dome was not only a victory for the teams, but for the American Cancer Society as well.

For the past six years, Comets’ basketball holds a doubleheader donating all gate proceeds to the American Cancer Society. This fundraiser is part of a joint statewide effort initiated by the California Community College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Coaches Associations. Although the exact amount raised is not known as of press, men’s head basketball Coach John O’Neil estimates they raised roughly $400—the same as last year.

This year, the Comets took on the College of the Desert Roadrunners. The men’s team started the doubleheader winning 83-70, following another victory for the lady Comets 94-28.

Women’s head basketball Coach Leigh Marshall said that playing for a cause was an amazing opportunity for the team.

“A lot of these girls have been touched by cancer in their families,” Marshall said. “It’s important for the girls to always give back to the community.”

Guard/Forward Quinesha Vanhook tried to raise as much funds as possible for the event.

“[I] used popularity of our basketball team to bring awareness,” Vanhook said. “The more people we bring in for [the game], more money we make for the awareness.”

The women’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 1 in the state. “We worked really hard that game, we made sure we bounced back from previous games,” said Guard/Forward Monica Todd. “Came back and got a win.”

The California Community College Men and Women’s Basketball Coaches Associations will be giving the donations from the doubleheader along with similar fundraisers throughout the state for cancer research, at the state championship games, scheduled for Sunday, March 11 at Ventura College.